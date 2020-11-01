EndSARS protest was divine intervention – Cleric

The Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese in Imo State, Rt. Revd Chidi Oparaojiaku, has described the #EndSARS protest by the Nigerian youths as God’s plan of rebuilding the country.

The cleric disclosed this to journalists during a Diocesan special church service marking the collation and installation of Cannons and Archdeacon of the cathedral held at St. Peters Cathedral Umuokanne Ohaji.

While ascribing the protest as a systematic revolution, he equally acknowledged the fact that the protest will not end with the allegations associated with the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) alone but will also address other social ills confronting the nation.

He said: “This is because this nation is been pushed to the wall, where the president and his group believes and regard Nigerians as mediocre and toys they can wake up in the morning and toy with”.

The cleric also noted that the protest will herald a new beginning for the nation. “There will be light at the end of the tunnel, the youths have only demonstrated what God has used them for, now it’s time for our leaders to get it right.”

According to him, some of the major ills in the country include lopsidedness in appointment, marginalization, among others.

