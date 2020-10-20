EndSARS protest turns violent in Jos [Video]

Mayhem broke out in Jos, Plateau State Tuesday over the raging #EndSARS protest.

The north-central city, infamous for endless ethno-religious crises, exploded yet again when the #EndSARS protesters marched on the city centre.

Sources say at least two persons have been killed and several injured after suspected hoodlums attacked the protesters during their peaceful march.

An eyewitness who spoke to Olisa.tv said shrill nose of sirens could be heard across the town as commuters scramble to escape the melee and return home.

The witness added that shops and other business centres in the town have closed down following the breakdown of law and order.

It is understood that police have yet to be deployed to quell the situation.

See a short clip of the mayhem below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

