EndSARS Protest Frontliner, Moe Odele Says Her Passport is Yet to Be Released

Modupe ‘Moe’ Odele, a lawyer and one of the member of the Feminist Coalition has revealed that her passport is yet to be released after it was seized by immigration.

The 31-year-old who was one of the frontliners of the #EndSARS protest, had been prevented from travelling out of the country to Maldives on Sunday, in celebration for her birthday on Monday, November 3, 2020.

Moe who disclosed that she was placed on no fly list by one of the intelligence agencies in Nigeria but refused to name the agency, revealed that she returned with her lawyer to the agency’s office on November 3, 2020 as summoned after being told that she was under investigation.

She noted however, that even though she is yet to be told the reason why she’s under investigation, her passport is yet to be released to her.

She tweeted;

“Hello people, I went to retrieve my passport today but was told this: ‘We cannot release your passport because you are still under investigation’. As of now, I’m not aware of any charges against me or what I am under investigation for.”

Many suspect this to be the doing of the SSS but Moe has refused to confirm or deny this and has urged folks not to spread fake news.

