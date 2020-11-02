EndSARS: Police say can’t guarantee security during yuletide

A police officer has reportedly said that Nigerians should not anticipate getting adequate security during the yuletide celebrations over the mayhem that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

The policeman, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), said this was reached after a meeting attended by officers of the Nigerian military, security, intelligence and response agencies.

He said they analysed how the violent assaults on innocent security personnel during the #EndSARS protest, significantly dampened the morale of many of servicemen and women.

“In these ember months, and up to Christmas period and the New Year, I doubt if any of the security services can guarantee maximum security as usual. There is no way we can discharge our statutory responsibilities and function when we have become soft targets of miscreants and violent persons,” he said.

“Our destroyed facilities are yet to be reconstructed and rehabilitated; our looted armouries are yet to be restocked and when our men and women are yet to get over the humiliation of the atrocities committed on them by the same people we are charged to protect, how can we return to our duty post?”

In the aftermath of the #EndSARS nationwide demonstrations, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, directed men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to, henceforth, protect themselves against any attack by hoodlums.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

