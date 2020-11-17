EndSARS: Police have threatened to shut down Afrika Shrine – Seun Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has said that the Nigeria Police Force has threatened to shut down the Afrika Shrine.

Seun Kuti said that the police made the threat over an #EndSARS event he planned to stage at the venue.

According to him, he had planned to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE which will serve as a resistance to the tyranny of the current regime.

He wrote on Instagram:

“So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up.

“I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime. Slide left and you will see the flier.

“This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association.

“Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act? The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. “

