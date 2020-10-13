EndSARS: ‘Police have killed 10 protesters’ – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has said no fewer than 10 protesters have been killed by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) since the #EndSARS demonstrations began last Thursday.

“So far, Nigerian police have killed at least 10 people since the start of protests against callous operations of SARS,” the group said in a tweet on Monday.

Policemen in the Ogbomosho town of Oyo State on Saturday killed a youth, Isiaq Jimoh, who was said not to be part of the protest. Another protester was reportedly killed in Surulere of Lagos on Monday.

Meanwhile, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), says all those responsible for the misconduct or wrongful acts by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad will be brought to justice

The president stated this on Monday in Abuja at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme, aimed at creating 774,000 jobs across the Local Government Areas in the country.

Buhari also said the disbandment of SARS, was the first step to extensive police reforms by his regime.

“I will like to use this opportunity to say a word on the recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force,” he said.

“The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.

“We will also ensure that all those responsible for the misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice.

“We deeply regret the loss of life of the young man in Oyo State during the recent demonstrations.

“I have directed that the circumstances of his death should be thoroughly investigated.

“Meanwhile, it is important to recognise that the vast majority of men and women of the police force are hardworking and diligent in performing their duties.

“The few bad eggs should not be allowed to tarnish the image and reputation of the force.”

