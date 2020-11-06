#EndSARS: Police clampdown on protesters in Abuja

The police in Abuja on Friday morning brutally dispersed some #ENDSARS protesters at the gate of National Assembly.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the complex to paint #ENDSARS grafiti on the floor to remind the Nigerian Government of their demands to bring an end to police brutality.

But the peaceful protest was violently disrupted when the police group fired teargas and arrested about four of the demonstrators.

Eyewitnesses say some of the protesters were also beaten while persons passing at the place were harassed.

Human and vehicular movement in the area was later restricted b the heavily armed policemen.

