EndSARS: Oyo youths end protest

Oyo Youths campaigning against bad governance have suspended the ongoing protest to ensure proper coordination of the young people.

The group in a communique expressed displeasure over the violence in Ojoo area of Ibadan and condemned the Lagos massacre which claimed lives and property.

The group sincerely sympathise with the families of those that lost their lives in Ojoo and prays that God will comfort their families. While praying for quick recovery for those hospitalised

The youths in a statement signed by the Convener, Kunle Odujare, said: “Oyo youths are responsible and would ensure that protesters henceforth will be safe, as measures are being put in place to protest lives of Nigerians and prevent further breakdown of law and order.”

According to them, youths in Oyo State which is the pacesetter state will ensure that the process of expressing their minds on the need for police reforms, bad governance, infrastructural development among others will be maturely and decently communicated without crisis or causing mayhem in the state.

The youths also emphasised that Nigerian youths will not be tired to continue the protest until a better Nigeria is achieved.

The group also advised those blocking the roads not to embark on such anymore but coordinatedly protest without making life miserable for the people.

They further revealed that henceforth, announcements will be made on location of protest in the state but has adopted Challenge, Iwo Road and Secretariat will remain the point for a peaceful protest, emphasising that in the meantime all protests has been suspended to allow the youths restrategise.

The group therefore calls on His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, to immediately under 48 hours constitute a credible judicial panel of inquiry that will look into the issues of injustice holistically.

