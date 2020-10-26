#EndSARS: Nigerians in Hungary Hold Candlelight Vigil & Continue to Protest Bad Governance

Nigerians abroad continue to protest police brutality and bad governance, despite the various state governments attempt to quash the voice of Nigerians.

Witnesses who attended the candlelight vigil in Debrecen, Hungary, took to their social media to share the video from the event, where they also honoured all the Nigerians who lost their lives in the course of this journey.

See the moving photos/video

,

