EndSARS: Nigerian youths reject Osinbajo’s apology

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has drawn outrage for his apology on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for “not moving faster” enough to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The aggrieved protesters demanded that quick actions be taken instead of offering apologies, as such will not resurrect those who have been brutalized and killed by some security personnel in the country.

Osinbajo had in series of tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday said the government has been following the protest and discussions have been in top gear with major stakeholders to attend to the needs of the people.

He said: “Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry.”

“I fully understand how many young people feel. Many feel that we have been too silent and have simply not done enough. These feelings of frustration are justified.

The VP further stated that there are far too many people who have been brutalised at the hands of the police and this is unacceptable and the government must take responsibility for protecting young people, even sometimes from those who are paid to protect them.

Responding to Osinbajo’s apology, some #EndSARS protesters said until their voices are heard and demands are met, no apology will be accepted.

