EndSARS: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Applauds “Resourcefulness and Courage of Nigerian Youth”

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has taken to her Twitter to show her support for Nigerians who are protesting police brutality and bad governance in the country and abroad.

Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged all those who have dedicated their craft and expertise into making the protests successful.

She said, “I applaud the resourcefulness and courage of Nigerian youth in the #EndSARS. Powerful to let your voices be heard peacefully. Let’s join hands for a positive outcome through a One Nigeria approach.”

I applaud the resourcefulness and courage of Nigerian youth in the #EndSARS. Powerful to let your voices be heard peacefully. Let’s join hands for a positive outcome through a One Nigeria approach. — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) October 18, 2020

