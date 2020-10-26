EndSARS: NBC imposes N9m fine on AIT, others

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined three Nigerian television stations three million naira each for showing the #EndSARS protests and the violence that followed in parts of the country.

The NBC acting Director-General, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, named the stations as Channels Television, Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Arise News.

According to Idachaba, the broadcast stations were fined over their “unprofessional coverage” of the #EndSARS protests and violating the broadcasting code. He added that the stations were guilty of airing unverified images of the Lekki shooting.

The #EndSARS protests began on a peaceful note but since went violent as thugs infiltrated the protesting youths.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the NBC to reverse the fine or be hauled to court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

