#EndSARS: Naira Marley Chats With Nigeria Police After Cancelling Protest

Naira Marley held an Instagram Live session with Nigeria Police Force PRO Frank Mba after, shockingly, cancelling the #EndSARS protest that had been scheduled for today in Lagos.

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan,” the rapper tweeted.

And the official handle of the Nigeria Police Force added that the rapper would be having a conversation with Frank Mba “to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues.”

See a sneak peek of the chat below:

,

