EndSARS: Mummy G.O confirms sending snacks, drinks to protesters

Pastor Foluke Adeboye aka Mummy G.O has confirmed that she made snacks and provided water for the EndSARS protesters in Lagos.

This comes a day after she sent tree trucks loaded with snacks and water to ypuths protesting against police brutality at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to her, that was her contribution to the clamour for a better Nigeria.

Mummy G.O wrote:

“This morning I woke up early to do something to contribute my own quota to the clamor for reforms across all sectors in Nigeria. I realized that Interdenominational sunday services were going to be held at the major protest venues in Lagos and if I cant be there in person I can send something, so I decided to make puff puff for everyone at the venues this morning. I pray that the Nigeria we all wish for, for ourselves and the generation unborn will be achieved by the special grace of our lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

#ENDSARS”.

Her son, Leke Adeboye, was part of the protest at Alausa on Sunday.

See her post on Instagram below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

