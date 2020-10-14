EndSARS: Lepacious Bose calls for ‘total overhaul of governance’

Popular comedienne Lepacious Bose has said that despite still being in Nigeria, her spirit has left the country long ago.

Taking to Instagram, the comedienne narrated how her friend and her husband were forced to flee to England after they were robbed multiple times in Nigeria.

Describing the situation in the country as sad, she called for a total overhaul of governance.

Lepacious Bose wrote:

“May the labour of our heros past not be in vain. My friend and her husband relocated to England after they were robbed in Benin over 4 times at home,at work and on the road! They ran for their lives! Note that they were not rick people oooo they were everyday people. They were not targets all these robberies were random, but that made it even more scary!

Ok! They got lucky! The could relocate! But can the whole country relocate? Personally my spirit left long ago, but I do have some personal reasons to still be here! Tough and hard as it may seem some of us still have a tiny ray of hope, a faith of a mustard seed! ….. Unfortunately even that mustard seed is drying out…. Sad!

We need a total overhaul of governance!

ONE NATION BOUND IN FREEDOM!!”

