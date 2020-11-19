#EndSARS: Lai Mohammed to hold press conference on protest

Politics

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, will address a press conference on the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath on Thursday, 19 Nov. 2020 Time: 11am.

The press conference will be broadcasted live on the network services of the @NTANewsNow and @radionigeriahq, and streamed live on facebook.com/fmicnigeria and many other platforms.

The #EndSARS protest which rocked Nigeria in October was demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance.

It started as a result of the illegal activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The protest later turned violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums across the country who looted and destroyed public and private properties, culminating in the bloody shooting at Lekki toll gate on October 20.

