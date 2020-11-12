EndSARS: Kayode Ogundamisi gives tips on his to flee to Canada

Public commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi has advised those who might be seeking to migrate to Canada on how to go about it.

This comes days after the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria said that it has received great interest in Canadian immigration programs in recent times.

The commission however pointed out that the Canadian Embassies, High Commissions, Consulates, Consulates General or Honorary Consulates do not accept refugee applications directly from people.

A statement issued said, “Canada works with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), other designated referral organizations and private sponsors to identify individuals in need of resettlement, and who are outside their home country.

“You cannot apply directly for resettlement. You must be referred to Canada by a designated referral organization or a private sponsor.

“Don’t be fooled by rumours or false information online.

“No one can guarantee that your immigration application will be fast-tracked or approved. Only a Canadian migration officer can decide if you can come to Canada.”

The statement was issued days after news broke out that DJ Switch who made an Instagram live video of the Lekki shooting of EndSARS protesters has fled to Canada.

Reacting to the statement, Ogundamisi took to Twitter to issue a free advice, saying:

“Package all those your protest photo-opps into a nice album. Get your usual friends in the Nigerian on line media to publish your name as being the target of Nigerian government, but remember to land in Canada before you make your claim. Best wishes.”

Free advice.

"Package all those your protest photo-opps into a nice album. Get your usual friends in the Nigerian on line media to publish your name as being the target of Nigerian government, but remember to land in Canada before you make your claim. Best wishes."

