#EndSARS: John Boyega Joins the Call for the End of Controversial Police Unit

John Boyega has joined the calls for the end of the controversial arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of being a menace to Nigerians.

The protest against the unit has spread across the country, and now abroad, with stars like John Boyega adding their voice to the cause.

We can’t simply enjoy Banana island every December without noticing the concrete wall placed between Nigerians and their potential. The limitations become unbearable for them and this needs serious attention. #EndSARSProtest,” he said.

He continued, “The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem! #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsProtests #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest

