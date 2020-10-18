EndSARS is a waste of time, fight for Biafra instead – Asari Dokubo

Former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo has said that the #EndSARS protests currently sweeping across Nigeria are a waste of time.

Writing on Facebook, Asari Dokubo urged the people of Niger Delta and other southerners to focus on the fight for Biafra.

He said:

“There is nothing to restructure or remodel about Nigeria. Instead of wasting our (Niger Deltans) time in cooperating with the Yorubas and Igbos in ENDSARS or restructuring protests, the only solution as Niger Delta people is to team together with the Ogonis and the Igbos and Efiks and reinvent Biafra because nobody can oppress the Ijaw man in Biafra.

“What we need to do is to seek ye first the political kingdom and every other thing will be added to you because you will control and hold your oil.

“Anything else is not going to work unless we stand up and fight for Biafra. Anybody talking about restructuring, Niger Delta republic or an Ibo Biafra is an enemy of our people because biafra most surely come whether you like it or not.”

