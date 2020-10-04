EndSARS: IGP Bans FSARS, Other Tactical Squad From Routine Patrols

The official page of the Nigeria Police Force has announced that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad from routine patrols.

The IGP also banned squads of the force, including the Special Tactical Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Anti-Cultism Squad, and other squads, from “carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.”

The report added that “in addition, no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. They must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear. The IGP’s directives come against the backdrop of findings by the leadership of the Force that a few personnel of the Tactical Squads hide under these guise to perpetrate all forms of illegality.”

This announcement comes after Nigerians took to social media to protest police brutality and demand an end of SARS, especially after the alleged shooting of a young man in front of a hotel in the Ughelli area of Delta State by some SARS operatives.

See the thread announcing the ban below:

IGP BANS FSARS, OTHER POLICE TACTICAL SQUADS FROM ROUTINE PATROLS – As Police Arrest 2 FSARS Operatives, 1 Civilian Accomplice in Lagos State The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

