EndSARS: ICC launches probe into killings

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it’s conducting a preliminary examination into the recent #EndSARS protests that swept through Nigeria.

In a statement, the office of the ICC prosecutor said it had received information over alleged crimes perpetrated during the protests.

The examination will “assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute are met”.

For weeks crowds of peaceful protesters gathered in streets in major towns of the country to demonstrate against police brutality and bad governance, leading to a crackdown by the authorities.

Some 51 civilians, 11 police officers and seven soldiers were killed, according to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rights group Amnesty International said security forces opened fire on protesters, killing and injuring a number of people.

The ICC said it would make findings of the preliminary examination public.

Witnesses said soldiers fired live ammunition on #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 20. The army denied its personnel were involved.

The shooting has attracted global outrage against the Buhari regime.

