EndSARS: ‘I stand with Nigerian youths’ – Janet Jackson

Iconic pop diva, Janet Jackson, has taken to her social media account to lend her support to the ongoing #EndSARS protests sweeping across Nigeria.

The singer stated that she stands with the Nigerian youths whom she describes as ‘young, brave, future leaders.’

In her tweets supporting the fight against police brutality, she noted that she loves and prays for Nigeria.

Jackson said, “To the powerful people of Nigeria, especially to the young, brave, future leaders who have stood fearlessly in the face of corruption and greed, I stand with you. For all those who refuse to remain chained to another generation of suffering, I pray to God for your justice and liberation. Enough is truly enough. Nigeria is a land of love, beauty, culture, and pride but those who have chosen to murder and brutalise have brought shame to this great nation. Your time is up. Nigeria I pray for you and I love you so much. #EndSARS #LekkiMassacre #EndPoliceBrutality.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

