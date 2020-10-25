EndSARS: I joined the 1978 ‘Ali Must Go’ protest – Otedola

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has commiserated with Nigerians who lost friends and relatives during the #EndSARS protests and the bloody Lekki shootings.
Otedola, who recalled joining the ‘Ali must go’ protest in 1978 as a 16-year-old boy, called for peace and promised to support Nigerians at all times.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote:
“The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me with sadness. I deeply commiserate with those who have lost their loved ones.
”As a father, I share the sentiment of my three daughters who protested in London and Lagos.
”As a young boy of 16, I participated in the ”Ali must go” protest of 1978, so I understand the determination of our youths who rightly want our country to be better.
”We must all do our part to make Nigeria great! I will continue to do my own quota in providing for those who are most in need of support in our country in these tough times.”
