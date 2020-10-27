EndSARS: Gov Makinde unveils N1bn compensation package; to employ 5,000 youths

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday announced that his administration has set aside packages to the tune of N1 billion to cover for compensation for victims of police brutality and injustice and a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) scheme, for youths.

According to the governor, the package includes an initial deposit of N500 million for MSMEs and another N500 million as compensation to victims of police brutality and injustice.

Makinde made the disclosure while addressing traditional rulers, local government chairpersons, security operatives and other stakeholders at a meeting on Monday.

He noted that the state government will equally employ 5,000 youths across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in order to address the challenge of youth unemployment in the state.

He added that the state will also ensure that the 2021 Budget captures a Direct Labour Agency that will allow youths with prerequisite skills to have access to jobs whenever projects are awarded.

A statement by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Makinde, , indicated that the governor stated these at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, while meeting with the traditional rulers, security chiefs, religious leaders and chairmen of the 68 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

He stated that apart from the platforms already put out by the government for victims of police brutality to report their experiences, the state will inaugurate the judicial panel of inquiry within the next one week as it continues to put the people first.

