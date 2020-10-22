EndSARS: Ghana’s Akufo-Addo calls for calm after speaking with Buhari

As Nigerians the world over await an address from President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings of #EndSARS protesters, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo said he has spoken with the Nigerian leader and appealed for calm.

In a statement on Wednesday via his official Twitter account, Akufo-Addo sues for a peaceful dialogue between the Nigerian government and #EndSARS protesters.

He revealed that Buhari expressed commitment to dialogue, adding that violence was not the solution to the ongoing crisis from both the police and protesters.

He tweeted, “I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria. I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

“Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Officers of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday night shot live rounds at a number of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos before the lockdown Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed in Lagis State took effect at 9pm.

Reports from Amnesty International claim that at least 12 people were killed by the Nigerian army and police in two locations in Alausa and Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

President Buahri is yet to address the nation as of the time of filing this report.

