EndSARS: Genevieve Nnaji Writes an Open Letter to President Buhari

Genevieve Nnaji took to her social media yesterday to write an open letter to President Buhari over the ongoing #EndSARS protests which have spread across the nation.

Recall that Nigerians took to the streets calling for the end of the controversial arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of being a menace to Nigerians. The protests has since spread across the country and abroad, with stars like John Boyega and Genevieve Nnajia, adding their voices to the cause.

In her letter, Nnaji talked about how her niece was viciously assaulted by SARS, a 13-year-old, for having a laptop on her. And she urged President Buhari to speak up, adding: “The stability of a nation is largely dependent on leadership and every head of house has one chance to build their legacy.”

She continued, “My niece was harassed by SARS for carrying a laptop. Her own laptop. She was slapped across the face for simply asking why her laptop was being seized. At only 13, she had to deal with police brutality. Complaints were made and nothing was done.

“No one is spared and we are all affected. Mr President, this is the current state of your country. What our country is today is a reflection of your leadership, your legacy.

“I’m getting weary and tired of being optimistic about change but even then can’t complain.

“Mr President, I urge you to speak to us because we are not mind readers. Your house is not in order and way far from stable. The people aren’t being empowered, neither are they being protected. We are not all criminals and should not be treated as such.”

