EndSARS Frontliners, Modupe Odele and Eromosele Adene’s Date Night Sparked the Most Hilarious Comments on Twitter

Two of the #EndSARS frontliners, Modupe Odele of the Feminist Coalition and Eromosele Adene have moved on from protest grounds to date night.

The duo who shared update of their enjoyable time together have revered that they would do it again and this has sparked the most hilarious conversation thread on Twitter.

Hey @simplyEromz had fun at dinner. We should do again soon 🥰 — Moe (@Mochievous) November 24, 2020

Yes! I thought I was gonna have to ask 😂

Had fun too, see you soon.😘 https://t.co/tug9GHIdk6 — ERomZ #EndSARS (@simplyEromz) November 24, 2020

Beautiful

Funny

Smart

Visionary

Banging body 🥰 Omo, a whole spec! 🙆‍♂️ Wahala for who dem never arrest ooo! @PoliceNG una thank you o!!!! 🥳 — ERomZ #EndSARS (@simplyEromz) November 24, 2020

Naturally, tweeps got into their business after the update of the first date night was provided with suggestions for aso-ebi colours flying on the app.

It seems general consensus has agreed on protest white and end SARS green. See some hilarious reactions below.

Wedding colour: Protest white with a touch of soro soke brown. — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) November 24, 2020

Baba God I been carry placard too. pic.twitter.com/8H2FeSJTCi — Ifeabunike Chukwudi (@Ifeabunike) November 24, 2020

Venues: Church wedding – Daystar church

Reception – House of assembly, Alausa Ikeja Chairman of the day – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Mother of the day – Aisha Yesuf

Chief Bridesmaid – FK Abdu — Teminikan (@teminiikan) November 24, 2020

So how did you meet your partner?? “Through bad government” — Online bestie|Crochet designer (@the_lopetee) November 24, 2020

Wedding IV has to come in Placards. — MAZI IBE 🇳🇬 (@MaziIbe_) November 24, 2020

What did I not do inside this protest na? Or should they come and detain me?😭😭😭 — Oyomwan O. Jio (@OyomwanO) November 24, 2020

Focus Moe! It's too early to be a man's backbone. pic.twitter.com/t7BmniP0ah — St. Oracle🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@call_me_oracle) November 24, 2020

Mum how did you meet daddy….. We went for a protest and daddy was apprehended, I had to pull a Harvey specter on daddy…. — Cmr. Moh (@I_Am_marwa) November 24, 2020

Protest white and EndSARS green with a touch of DECADENCE 🤍🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/XUt6SgRrRx — The Perfume Goddess, Peaches Perfumes and Peace✌❤ (@PeachesPerfumes) November 24, 2020

Colors of the day: Groom: Protest green.

Bride: Protest white with a touch of coven red.

Friends & youths: sore soke green.

Old ones: Dull ash & duller blue.

Haters: Live bullet brown with a touch of SARS black. When is the next protest please let me shot my shoot. — Bright Alozie (@bryt_alozy) November 24, 2020

– protest peacefully

– be a fine boy

– grow dreads

– get arrested by the police

– then she comes (your guardian angel🥰)

– she fights for you

– she keeps fighting

– she never relents

– then you are finally acquainted

– go on dinner dates – – pic.twitter.com/4SoB2o758b — Davenchi #ENDSARS (@oluwadavenchi) November 25, 2020

Must be available physically at the next protest…. pic.twitter.com/PP5o965C3j — Artdeniran 🎨 (@Artdeniran) November 24, 2020

Event planner- Rinu

Drinks- Pamilerin

Food- All vendors that supported the protest

MC: Mr Macaroni

The rest of us- We go trend am

Enemies of the day- Adamu Garba, Waspaping No space for hoodlums(Government) — Upcoming Pastor Mrs (@HoneyEmprezz) November 24, 2020

God, when will I be arrested? pic.twitter.com/NUejseMvmo — o z y m a n d i a z z z z (@ozymandiazzzz) November 24, 2020

What #EndSARS has joined together, let no govt put asunder — Honey with E 📺🍯🐝 (@_Ebubechukwu_) November 24, 2020

@Mochievous

We don't want to jump to conclusions, but some of us have already done so in our coconut head, pls forgive us, we just want you to be with someone that makes you smile always. And that fine boi smile is very contagious – if you get my drift — Praise (@ultrapraise) November 24, 2020

🕺🕺🕺🕺But this friendship go pain Bashir Ahmad (Presido Zombie)😂😂😂 e go pain police peepo too 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂all den passport seizers e go pain dem..shame to bad belle govt 😂😂😂😂😂 — Elle🌺 (@sweetsixtien) November 24, 2020

Modupe Odele and Eromosele got to know each other after be was arrested for his participation in the #EndSARS protest and she worked tirelessly alongside other legal luminaries to secure his release.

The duo probably had a blast going through the thread as Moe has confessed to never leaving the bird app.

Never leaving this app 😂 https://t.co/dECuS8pon5 — Moe (@Mochievous) November 25, 2020

