#EndSARS Frontliners, Modupe Odele and Eromosele Adene’s Date Night Sparked the Most Hilarious Comments on Twitter

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on #EndSARS Frontliners, Modupe Odele and Eromosele Adene’s Date Night Sparked the Most Hilarious Comments on Twitter

Two of the #EndSARS frontliners, Modupe Odele of the Feminist Coalition and Eromosele Adene have moved on from protest grounds to date night.

The duo who shared update of their enjoyable time together have revered that they would do it again and this has sparked the most hilarious conversation thread on Twitter.

Naturally, tweeps got into their business after the update of the first date night was provided with suggestions for aso-ebi colours flying on the app.

It seems general consensus has agreed on protest white and end SARS green. See some hilarious reactions below.

Modupe Odele and Eromosele got to know each other after be was arrested for his participation in the #EndSARS protest and she worked tirelessly alongside other legal luminaries to secure his release.

The duo probably had a blast going through the thread as Moe has confessed to never leaving the bird app.

, ,

Related Posts

You’re Everything I Want and More Than I Deserve – Banky W to Adesua on Third Wedding Anniversary

November 25, 2020

Dr Anu Adepoju of Med Contour Has Been Suspended from the Medical Profession

November 23, 2020

Tyler Perry Feeds Thousands in Atlanta, Shares Gift Cards

November 23, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply