EndSARS: Flavour accuses Enugu Govt of threatening his life

Nigerian Highlife singer, Flavour, has raised the alarm over threat to his life from the Enugu State government.

The popular singer took to his verified Twitter account to state that if anything happens to him or other #ENDSARS protesters, the Enugu State Government should be held accountable.

This is as he leads the #ENDSARS protest in Enugu with fellow artistes KCee, Phyno, Masterkraft and Zoro.

“Enugu! Today our lives were threatened and we are making it clear that if ANYTHING happens to any single one of us or any protestors, let it be known that it was done by the ENUGU STATE GOVERNMENT! @phynofino, @ZoroSwagbag, @iam_kcee, @masterkraft_” Flavour tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Flavour claimed that the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, refused to speak with the peaceful protesters.

He tweeted, “Today, our peaceful protest in Enugu from Ogbete Market to the Enugu State Government House was going well until we reached the government house. Along the way, we noticed a group of thugs joined the protests.

“The governor came out but refused to speak up and address the protestors, instead he addressed the thugs. The thugs tried to fight us but we maintained peace because we recognized their plan.

“We made sure the youth remained calm yet the governor refused to answer our questions! Instead, he walked out on us, unapologetically, with the thugs following him. We made it clear that we knew the people he was pretending to address were paid thugs.”

The singer reaffirmed that the #ENDSARS protest would remain peaceful. “As we have been saying: The movement won’t stop! We come in peace as always! #NewNigeria #NewEnugu #EndSARS #EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutality,” he said.

