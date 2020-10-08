EndSARS: Falz, Runtown lead protest in Lagos [Photos]

Popular Nigerian singers, Falz and Runtown have begun their protest against the Nigerian Police Force’s, SARS.

The superstar duo, joined by other Nigerians and popular influencers, convened at the Lekki toll gate, with banners having inscriptions that speak against the infamous SARS police unit.

The protesters and other Nigerians have begun marching the streets of Lagos chanting their demand to #EndSARS.

According to the protesters, they will be matching to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police to tender a petition on the disbandment of the rogue unit.

Their protest march comes days after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced a considerable ban of the operations of the unit.

