EndSARS: Enugu govt accuses Flavour, Phyno of collecting N78 from Ekweremadu

Popular singers Flavour and Phyno have been accused of collected the sum of N78 million from the former Deputy Senate president, Dr. Ike Ekweremmadu to tarnish the image of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The accusation was levelled by an aide to the governor on Media and Public Relations, Comrade Stanley Ezediuto.

Ezeduto said that both singers were paid by Ekweremadu to use the EndSARS protests to campaign against the governor.

“We are aware of the gifting of a huge sum of N78 million to Phyno and Flavour to campaign against the governor of Enugu State in the ongoing #EndSars protest nationwide by Senator Ike Ekweremmadu. But we are warning against hijacking of the protest by strange characters for political reasons. Enugu State Government has lived up to expectations and the governor will continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“Ike Ekweremmadu should not use this opportunity to castigate the working government of Enugu State through Phyno and Flavour for his 2023 guber aspiration. If he fails to desist from so doing, we shall remind him of the many abandoned projects in his constituency which should be of major concern to him. These revered artistes should not allow themselves to be used against the peaceful state of Enugu,” he warned.

Reacting to the allegation, Flavour’s brother, Benjamin, said that the singer participated in the protest the same way other musicians did.

“It means that all the celebrities that participated in the #ENDSARS protests also collected money from the politicians. That’s what the allegation implies. So, in this case, you just have to use your common sense,” he said.

