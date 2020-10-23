EndSARS: Eagles should boycott Afcon qualifier vs Sierra Leone – John Ogu

Nigerian midfielder John Ogu wants the Super Eagles to boycott the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone in protest against the government.

About 12 people were reportedly killed by security forces on Tuesday night in Lagos following weeks of the #EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a doubleheader next month and Ogu believes boycotting the games would be a price worth paying even if the country failed to make it to 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

“I feel like this is the best thing to do right now until they get back to their senses and listen to us,” he said.

“We want a good government, the police brutality to stop, we want the Sars to stop, we want the killings to stop, we want good laws, we want job opportunities. It’s just crazy.

“I believe most of my colleagues understand where I am coming from, I wish we can do this. There are games coming up and if we boycott these games I’m sure they will know we’ve made a statement.

“I haven’t really spoken to any of my team-mates about this. They feel for the people here, their loved ones, those that have died. I’m sure the players are aware.”

