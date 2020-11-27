EndSARS: ‘Don’t be demoralised’ – IGP charges officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has called on the officers of the Oyo State Police Command not to be demoralised by the #EndSARS protests.

Adamu said this when he visited the headquarters of the command in Eleyele, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The IGP advised the officer to ensure they always act in a civil manner when discharging their duties.

He said, “We are here in respect to what happened as a result of EndSARS protest, it started as Fake News in Ugheli, Delta State after police on patrol accosted 2 people who parked their vehicle in a suspicious manner.

“One of them fell from the car and slumped while a passerby recorded the video claiming the police killed someone in Ughelli and it spread across the country.

“The request to EndSARS started since 2015, although it is an inevitable section, past administration reformed but we have dissolved it.

“Protesters refuse to leave the street after the conditions have been met because their sponsors are not satisfied with their aims.”

