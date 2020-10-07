#EndSARS: Count me in, no going back on protest – Falz

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on #EndSARS: Count me in, no going back on protest – Falz

Popular Nigerian rapper Falz has promised to be at the protest against the horrors unleashed by the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Writing on Twitter, the ‘Bob Daddy’ singer said he will partake in the protest slated for Thursday in Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, it’s time to end SARS because young innocent lives are being lost as a result of the menace of the police unit.

He tweeted:

“I will be at the peaceful #EndSARS protest taking place on Thursday Oct 8 by 10AM. 14 We take off from Lekki Phase 1 toll gate! cc @iRuntown”.

He added:

“No going back, no backing down. We have put up with this menace for too long. Young innocent lives are being cut short too often. So much harassment, so much extortion. It’s time to #ENDSARS for good.”

His tweet comes after another singer, Naira Marley, had suspended the planned protest after a media parley with the Police.

,

Related Posts

Manhunt underway as police unmask mastermind of Ekiti bank robbery

October 7, 2020

Tragic: Lightning kills woman two weeks after her wedding

October 7, 2020

Sotitobire Prophet jailed for life over missing child

October 6, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply