EndSARS: Candle Light Procession Holds in Trafalgar Square, London

The London chapter of the #EndSARS protest which has risen to become a worldwide movement, held a candle light procession on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

The event which was a tribute in honour of all the victims who have died as a result of police brutality, held at the Trafalgar Square in London.

A leading voice for the #EndSARS movement, Feminist Coalition, shared a video from the emotional night on its Twitter page.

Despite the government’s best effort to shut down the movement, it has continued to gain prominence around the world and wax stronger as the Nigerian youths have stated that they are not backing down until all demands are met.

