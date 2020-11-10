EndSARS: Buhari tells Nigerian youths to ‘keep the peace’

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has urged the youths in Nigeria to ensure that there is peace in the country.

Buhari said this at the State House in Abuja when he hosted the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, UN, Amina Mohammed.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

It reads in part:

“It is in the interest of the youths to keep the peace. They want jobs, infrastructure and development. I have sent a team led by the Chief of Staff (Professor Ibrahim Gambari) to go round the country, talk to traditional rulers, who will then talk to the youths. The views of the youths have been heard.”

