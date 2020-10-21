EndSARS: ‘Buhari must act now’ – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria is on the edge of a cliff and President Muhammadu Buhari must act now before it is too late.

In a statement on the state of the nation issued on Wednesday, Obasanjo said “We are in a critical moment in this crisis and Mr. President must act now before it is two late. This time demands leadership and mature leadership at such.”

He continued: “This is yet another moment when our nation is on the edge if a cliff,” adding that “Our individual and collective actions now and in the next few days will determine where we will go as a nation. May God help us in taking the right steps in the right direction.”

