EndSARS: Buhari meets former leaders

The President, Major General (retd.) Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a crucial virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The former leaders participating virtually from their homes include Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan and Ernest Shonekan.

Those physically present at the Council Chambers with the president include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others are; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin, Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

The meeting is part of the ongoing critical consultations with major stakeholders in the ‘Nigeria Project’ aimed at finding lasting solutions the national security and socio-economic challenges.

The meeting comes a day after the president met with members of the nation’ security and intelligence community, and later addressed the nation on the ENDSARS protests embarked upon by some aggrieved youths in the country.

In a national address Thursday, Buhari appealed to the protesters to resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating the nation’s nascent democracy.

