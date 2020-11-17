EndSARS: Buba Galadima slates FG for freezing campaigners’ accounts

Buba Galadima, a former associate of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has labelled the freezing of #EndSARS campaigners’ accounts as unconstitutional.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, last week, obtained a court order to freeze the accounts of 19 persons and a firm involved in the #EndSARS protests against police brutality across the country.

The country’s Apex bank went further to accuse them of having possible links to terrorist activities, an allegation the protesters have denied.

Reacting to the development during an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Monday, Galadima who is a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) advised the president to unfreeze the accounts of those concerned,.

He said, “What the government has done is not right. It has no such right or powers to block bonafide Nigerians from travelling out of the country or from accessing their (bank) accounts. Blocked for what? What have they done?

“These young men were peacefully protesting the actions, omissions or commissions of government. Why do you, after you persuaded them or after agents of government allegedly attacked or killed them, follow this draconian disposition of blocking their accounts? That is not constitutional.

“I’m sending this message to Mr President whether he knows or he doesn’t know, let him be shown what I am saying. His people have no right to do what they are doing. Please, they should desist and unblock the accounts of these young people and allow them to carry on with their normal activities as Nigerians. You cannot harass them, we are in a democracy, we are not in a military regime.”

