EndSARS: Beverly Naya Says a Prayer for Nigerians as they Take to the Streets Today

It’s yet another day and Nigerians across the nation are prepared to take to the streets to protest police brutality. But first things first: Beverly Naya took to her Twitter to say a prayer for them all.

“Lord, keep us all safe today and always. A better future for our generation and those to come is all we are asking for. You are eternally in control, peace shall forever remain ours. May You continue to hear our cries and answer our prayers. Amen,” she tweeted.

Lord, keep us all safe today and always. A better future for our generation and those to come is all we are asking for. You are eternally in control, peace shall forever remain ours. May You continue to hear our cries and answer our prayers. Amen#SarsMustGoNow — Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) October 13, 2020

This comes hours after Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, banned all forms of protesting in the state, stirring anger from the youth who have said they will not be censored.

We say a prayer for everyone, too!

