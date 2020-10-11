EndSARS: #BBNaija’s Jeff Nweke Reveals He Was Attacked by the Police in Abuja

Jeff Nweke has shared a worrisome video of the moment the officers of the Nigeria Police Force attacked him and other protesters in Abuja.

“I have never been more afraid of losing my life than today. And by who ? The Nigeria Police,” said the reality TV star, who joined many others calling for the end of the controversial arm of the Nigeria Police Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been accused of being a menace to Nigerians.

He continued, “I’m still in shock, we came out to protest in peace and when we stopped and knelt down they began shooting tear-gas canisters at us and advanced continuously towards us with their huge trucks, beating some of us and screaming, “KILL THEM, KILL THEM”!!!”

“I managed to get myself to a friend’s car and when the lead police truck spotted me trying to get in, he rammed into the car intentionally,” he added.

See his tweets:

— Jeff Nweke (@jeffbankz) October 11, 2020

