EndSARS: Banky W Says He’s Not Trying to Position Himself as a Leader

Banky W caught a lot of flak after he and his team asked people on social media to gather at a specific location in Lagos to kick off a “peaceful” protest.

For days, Nigerians have been taking to the streets to demand for the disbandment of the notorious police unit, SARS, and asking for the total overhaul of the police force.

The movement has gained global attention, and now Banky W and his team came to Twitter yesterday announcing the plan for a “peaceful” protest, and folks immediately assumed he was trying to position himself as a sort of a leader. And they dragged him.

Dear @MI_Abaga and @BankyW. There is already an existing protest system that WORKS. We won't be converging at Muri Okunola park which is an enclosed space. Lekki Toll Gate it is. Meet us there or hold your concert on your own. #SARSMUSTEND #SarsMustGo — Olamide! #ENDSARS (@olamideyelo) October 12, 2020

Banky W people want to protest you’re asking for dress code, shey you wan do music video ni??? — edo✞ (@bensonedo_) October 12, 2020

Banky W is a politician. Do with that information what you may. — #EndSARS (@SheWhoIs__) October 12, 2020

Reacting to this, he clarified that he is not trying to be such. “I just want to see actual REFORM started,” he said. And he said a lot more.

See his tweet:

There is no leader here pls. Gather wherever, protest however. I just want to see actual REFORM started. All Protestors freed, justice for victims, compensation for their families, and corrupt officers brought to Justice. That's why I'm here. To each his own. Peace. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 12, 2020

There is no leader here pls. Gather wherever, protest however. I just want to see actual REFORM started. All Protestors freed, justice for victims, compensation for their families, and corrupt officers brought to Justice. That's why I'm here. To each his own. Peace. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 12, 2020

Also, he admitted that the earlier plans to wear a coordinated dress code was a terrible idea:

The dress code suggestion was clearly a terrible idea. Some are also worried about the park. The point was to gather and move as one. Not stay there. The point is to make our demands for police reform known and get them to take steps. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 12, 2020

And that’s not all: Falz admitted that gathering at the Muri Okunola park was not a good idea either:

Apparently general consensus is Muri isn’t a safe meeting point 🤷🏾‍♂️. Oya we move, link up at toll gate instead! Let’s stay together!! #5for5 #EndPoliceBrutality #SARSMUSTEND pic.twitter.com/NFTbz2ZHdV — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

