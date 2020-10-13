banky

#EndSARS: Banky W Says He’s Not Trying to Position Himself as a Leader

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on #EndSARS: Banky W Says He’s Not Trying to Position Himself as a Leader

Banky W caught a lot of flak after he and his team asked people on social media to gather at a specific location in Lagos to kick off a “peaceful” protest.

For days, Nigerians have been taking to the streets to demand for the disbandment of the notorious police unit, SARS, and asking for the total overhaul of the police force.

The movement has gained global attention, and now Banky W and his team came to Twitter yesterday announcing the plan for a “peaceful” protest, and folks immediately assumed he was trying to position himself as a sort of a leader. And they dragged him.

Reacting to this, he clarified that he is not trying to be such. “I just want to see actual REFORM started,” he said. And he said a lot more.

See his tweet:

Also, he admitted that the earlier plans to wear a coordinated dress code was a terrible idea:

And that’s not all: Falz admitted that gathering at the Muri Okunola park was not a good idea either:

Related Posts

Ronke Raji Breaks Silence After Nigerians Dragged Over #EndSARS Comment

October 13, 2020

Tacha Akide Responds to Governor Wike’s Ban of #EndSARS protests

October 13, 2020

‘You Are Beyond Contempt’, Toni Braxton Calls Out David Adefeso

October 13, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply