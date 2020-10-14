#EndSARS: American Pastor T.D. Jakes Says “Nigerian Lives Matter” Too

T.D. Jakes has joined the list of people abroad, who are praying for Nigeria and calling an end to police brutality in the country.

The famous preacher took to his Twitter to share a quote from the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere… Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly”, before adding, “Nigerian Lives Matter.”

Some of those who have also shared their support for Nigeria include Viola Davis, Kanye West, Big Sean, Trye Songz, Cardi B, and so many others.

See his tweet below:

