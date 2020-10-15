EndSARS: Aisha Yesufu slams FG over attack on protesters

Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of #BBOG, has slammed the Nigerian government after #EndSARS protesters were attacked by thugs in Abuja.

Cars were damaged by the thugs while chasing after the protesters with sticks, machetes and other dangerous weapons as they made their voices heard Wednesday.

Reacting to the incident, Aisha Yesufu stated that the same thing played out in 2014 during the BBOG protest in 2014

“Nigerian government needs to be careful.

“Sending hoodlums to attack #SARSMUSTEND protesters in Abuja the way they did to BBOG members in 2014 will not work now the way it didn’t then.

“The youth have resilience and intelligence. Don’t mess with them

#SARSMUSTEND,” she wrote on Facebook.

