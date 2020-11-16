EndSARS: Access Bank rocked by threat of mass closure of accounts

Irate Nigerian youths over the weekend mobilised for the mass closure of Access Bank accounts and the boycotting of the bank’s products and services in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

Some of the youth activists say the action, set to begin Monday, November 16, 2020, is in retaliation for the bank’s closure of the accounts of some chieftains of the recent #EndSARS protests.

In readiness for the punitive measure against the bank, some of the youth leaders took to social media to rally their colleagues.

Uchechukwu @UcheJ07 wrote: wIf you are still banking with @myaccessbank You support tyranny and you are spitting on the people who lost thier lives during the #EndSARS protest… Close your access Bank account #BoycottAccessBank

@DirectorSolomon: If you are still banking with @myaccessbank

You support tyranny and you are spitting on the people who lost thier lives during the #EndSARS protest… Close your access Bank account #BoycottAccessBank

Bida Boy @kennysax2 Replying to @myaccessbank:

You switched of your security light and cameras during the #endsars protest.

You sacked 800 staffs including my cousin during #COVID19

You granted the top of your building for evil men to use against young Nigerians.

Access bank will never trend for good reason.

No_Nonsense_Queen @QueenNonsense: 2 things we ask here.

Close your access bank account.. Never send money to someone through access bank.

#BoycottAccessBank

Leading figures of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality have had their accounts frozen after an express order to that effect by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The move has however drawn criticism, with many warning government that the clampdown will only lead to greater youth angst.

