Ending 2020 on a High Note, Khafi and Gedoni are Married!

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are ending 2020 on a high note despite its many challenges as the pair have gotten married.

The reality TV stars who met during their time on the Big brother Naija reality show and got engaged on Christmas day in 2019 have finally tied the knot.

The couple whom many suspected tied the knot previously took to their Instagram pages to confirm they signed the dotted lines as they shared pictures from their intimate ceremony with a promise to celebrate with friends and loved ones next year.

Check out more pictures below.

