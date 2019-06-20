‘End Taraba Violence Now’ – Buhari Orders Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the spate of attacks on the people of Kona ward in Jalingo local government area, Taraba State, calling on security agencies to immediately bring an end to the mayhem.

Buhari, in a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, on Wednesday, also ordered security forces to deal decisively with criminals disrupting the peace in the state.

The president warned that attacks on innocent people in the name of revenge or whatever motives would not be tolerated by his administration.

“No group of people has the right to surround innocent people and unleash murderous violence on them,” he said.

According to him, resorting to self-help is an invitation to anarchy which in turn will make everyone unsafe.

Buhari noted that in a cycle of violence, characterised by revenge and counter-revenge, there were no winners.

He said that in a state of permanent hostilities, people undermined not only law and order, but also their own ability to conduct their everyday businesses in peace.

“I always wonder how people can conduct their businesses in the absence of peace and tranquillity because violence ruins everything and leaves the people worse off,” he said.

“It is difficult to build a virile nation where hate and intolerance dominate the people’s minds. It is easier to destroy than to build. People should count the economic costs of this violence to their own lives.”

He criticised leaders “who publicly preach the virtues of peace, but privately promote hate and intolerance which ultimately culminate in violent destruction of life and property”.

Governor Darius Ishaku had imposed curfew in the capital, Jalingo, and environs after armed men invaded communities, setting houses ablaze last weekend.