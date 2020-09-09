End of an Era! KUWTK to End After Season 20

The curtains will be closing on foremost reality TV show, Keeping up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), after 20 long seasons.

Come 2021, the final season of the show based on the lives of the Kardashian/ Jenner family, will come to an end after fourteen years on air.

Season 19 of KUWTK will return on E! on Thursday, September 17, followed by season 20, the last and final season which will be aired in 2021.

Members of the Kardashian/Jenner family took to their respective Instagram pages to make the farewell announcement.

On Tuesday night, September 8, 2020, Kim Kardashian released a statement that read;

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

“With Love and Gratitude, Kim.”

Khloe Kardashian and ‘momager’, Kris Jenner also put up the statement on their Instagram pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

