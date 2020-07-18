‘Empathy will Help You Meet People Where You Are’, Simi Says

Simi is dishing life lessons about empathy and meeting people where they are.

The new mum took to Instagram story to share a few thoughts about it.

In the post, Simi noted that people should show empathy to others especially if they are willing to change.

This, she noted will help you in case you mess up so others can be empathic towards you.

“Understanding empathy and a real desire to cause change will help you meet people where they are.

“Especially those that are willing to change. We’re all wrong or odd or needing advice sometimes. So meet people where they are.

“So that when YOU fuck up. People can meet you where you are”.

