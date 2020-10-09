Emmys Honours Companies for Developing Tools for Remote Working Amid Pandemic

THR is reporting that the Engineering Emmy Awards recognized companies that developed tools that have enabled remote working amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Per the outlet, the ceremony will be streamed live on Oct. 29 and hosted by Kirsten Vangsness.

The report continued:

Companies that will receive Emmys for addressing issues related to COVID-19 are Evercast, developer of a real-time web-based collaboration tool; HP, for its ZCentral Remote Boost computing platform; Sohonet, for the ClearView Flex real-time remote collaboration system; and Teradici, for its Cloud Access software. Also receiving Engineering Emmy Awards are Apple, for its ProRes video codec; Codex, for its workflow for RAW camera content; and Epic Games for its real-time Unreal Engine used in visual effects and, increasingly, for virtual production. Honorees include RE:Vision Effects, for its optical flow-based postproduction video tools; Sound Radix for its Auto-Align Post; Dan Dugan, for gain sharing automatic microphone mixing; and Bill Spitzak, Jonathan Egstad, Peter Crossley and Jerry Huxtable for the Nuke compositing system offered by The Foundry.

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

