Emmy Winners 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

Check out the shows, actors and production teams who won at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.
Best Comedy
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
Best Drama
“Succession” (HBO)
Best Limited Series
“Watchmen” (HBO)
Best Actress, Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Best Actor, Comedy
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Best Actress, Drama
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Best Actor, Drama
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Regina King, “Watchmen”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Supporting Actress, Drama
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Supporting Actor, Drama
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie
Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”
*Television Movie
“Bad Education” (HBO)
*Variety Sketch Series
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Variety Talk Series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
Reality Competition Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
*Reality Host
RuPaul, “Drag Race”
*Structured Reality Program
“Queer Eye” (Netflix)
*Unstructured Reality Program
“Cheer” (Netflix)
*Guest Actress, Comedy
Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
*Guest Actor, Comedy
Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”
*Guest Actress, Drama
Cherry Jones, “Succession”
*Guest Actor, Drama
Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”
*Documentary or Nonfiction Series
“The Last Dance” (ESPN)
*Documentary or Nonfiction Special
“The Apollo” (HBO)
*Animated Program
“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)
Directing for a Drama Series
Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”)
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”
*Directing for a Variety Series
Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Eddie Murphy”)