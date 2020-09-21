Emmy Winners 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

Check out the shows, actors and production teams who won at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Best Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Best Drama

Succession” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor, Comedy

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actress, Drama

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor, Drama

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

*Television Movie

“Bad Education” (HBO)

*Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Reality Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

*Reality Host

RuPaul, “Drag Race”

*Structured Reality Program

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

*Unstructured Reality Program

“Cheer” (Netflix)

*Guest Actress, Comedy

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

*Guest Actor, Comedy

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

*Guest Actress, Drama

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

*Guest Actor, Drama

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

*Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“The Last Dance” (ESPN)

*Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“The Apollo” (HBO)

*Animated Program

“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

*Directing for a Variety Series

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Eddie Murphy”)

