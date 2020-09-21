Emmy Winners 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

Check out the shows, actors and production teams who won at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Best Comedy “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop) Best Drama “Succession” (HBO) Best Limited Series “Watchmen” (HBO) Best Actress, Comedy Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Best Actor, Comedy Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Best Actress, Drama Zendaya, “Euphoria” Best Actor, Drama Jeremy Strong, “Succession” Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie Regina King, “Watchmen”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” Supporting Actress, Comedy Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Supporting Actor, Comedy Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Supporting Actress, Drama Julia Garner, “Ozark” Supporting Actor, Drama Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

*Television Movie “Bad Education” (HBO) *Variety Sketch Series “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) Reality Competition Program “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) *Reality Host RuPaul, “Drag Race” *Structured Reality Program “Queer Eye” (Netflix) *Unstructured Reality Program “Cheer” (Netflix) *Guest Actress, Comedy Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” *Guest Actor, Comedy Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live” *Guest Actress, Drama Cherry Jones, “Succession” *Guest Actor, Drama Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” *Documentary or Nonfiction Series “The Last Dance” (ESPN)

*Documentary or Nonfiction Special “The Apollo” (HBO) *Animated Program “Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim) Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”) Writing for a Drama Series Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”) Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”) Directing for a Comedy Series Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”) Directing for a Drama Series Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”) Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox” *Directing for a Variety Series Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Eddie Murphy”)

